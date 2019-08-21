Zacks: Analysts Set $4.50 Price Target for Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX)

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arotech an industry rank of 44 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Arotech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arotech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arotech in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arotech in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 141.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arotech in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARTX remained flat at $$2.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,581. The company has a market cap of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.32. Arotech has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Arotech had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

