Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. 163,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,839. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,713,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

