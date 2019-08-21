Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. 163,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,839. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,713,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.