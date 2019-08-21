Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce $2.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.64 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 251.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $13.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.82 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $30.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,583.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%.

KIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 60,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.38. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.