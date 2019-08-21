Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.63 Million

Analysts expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to post sales of $119.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $115.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $467.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.50 million to $470.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $514.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PRLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $95.92. 155,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,679. Proto Labs has a one year low of $92.32 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

