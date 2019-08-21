Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.90). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($5.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. 1,261,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,957. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.54. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

