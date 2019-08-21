Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,565. The firm has a market cap of $981.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

