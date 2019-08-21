Zacks: Brokerages Expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Imax posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. Imax had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Imax from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 204,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Imax has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

In other news, Director Darren D. Throop sold 3,301 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $66,713.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,571.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Leebron sold 14,949 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $331,718.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,344.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,165 shares of company stock worth $608,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Imax by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Imax by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 113,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Imax by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

