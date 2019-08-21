Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $950.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce sales of $950.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $934.06 million and the highest is $981.10 million. Ventas reported sales of $936.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,183,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,172,000 after buying an additional 467,757 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,723. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. Ventas has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

