Zacks: Brokerages Set $56.67 Target Price for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s rating score has improved by 16.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $56.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 66 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 1,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,455. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 148.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249,912 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 28.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

