Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Hold

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSM. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,562. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $588.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,116,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 714,530 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,876 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

