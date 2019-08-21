Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VTSI. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Virtra in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Virtra in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS:VTSI opened at $2.25 on Friday. Virtra has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtra stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Virtra Inc (OTCMKTS:VTSI) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.97% of Virtra worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virtra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc, formerly VirTra Systems, Inc, is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

