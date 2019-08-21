Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Buy

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of APLT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,798,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.