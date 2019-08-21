Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) to “Buy”

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carbon Black Inc. provides endpoint security solutions. Its cloud-based security platform captures, records and analyzes endpoint data and combines with its analytics platform. The company provides technology solutions in endpoint security categories application control, endpoint detection and response and next generation antivirus. Carbon Black Inc. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBLK. ValuEngine raised Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen started coverage on Carbon Black in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLK traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 699,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,802. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carbon Black has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. Carbon Black’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carbon Black will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 123,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $2,841,151.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,654. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Carbon Black by 187.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carbon Black by 52.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carbon Black by 135.1% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carbon Black by 744.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 514,071 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter worth $222,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

