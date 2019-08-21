Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KMPH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.42.

Shares of KMPH opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that KemPharm will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KemPharm by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 98,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 767,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

