Zacks: Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 111 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

JT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE JT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 297,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,283. The firm has a market cap of $604.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.40. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.04 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jianpu Technology will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,451,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,334,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 152,199 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jianpu Technology (JT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.