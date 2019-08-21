Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $761,796.00 and $33,142.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.44 or 0.04827011 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001244 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.