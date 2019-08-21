Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,854 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $36,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 230.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 211.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,843,189.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,154 shares of company stock worth $13,170,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.43.

ZBRA stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.11. 4,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,979. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $140.95 and a 52-week high of $237.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

