Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0019

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $329,639.00 and $17,724.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,056.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.06 or 0.02958200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00675420 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020544 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,145,962 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinEgg, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

