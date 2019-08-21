Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 3.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,669,000 after buying an additional 77,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,516,000 after buying an additional 205,532 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,328. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.56. 35,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $140.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

