$0.11 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Dril-Quip reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.19 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

NYSE DRQ traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $54.51.

In other news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $516,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,242 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 518.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 609,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $10,029,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 122.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 539,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 296,859 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,260,000 after purchasing an additional 268,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 59.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 525,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,825 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

