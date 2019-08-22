-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.07). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.93. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $86.58.

In related news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $979,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,800.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,844. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,517,000 after buying an additional 82,152 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

