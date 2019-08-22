$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.37. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $113,445,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,576,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,898,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,711,057. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

