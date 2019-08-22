$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after buying an additional 137,409 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,922,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,762 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.82. 1,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,628. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.