$0.62 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. TreeHouse Foods also reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.87.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $199,631.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,261 shares of company stock worth $736,409 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. 18,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

