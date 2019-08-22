$0.70 EPS Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.69. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 11.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 108.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teradyne by 117.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $3,839,000.

NYSE TER traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 881,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

