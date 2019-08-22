$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $121.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $110.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $128.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

