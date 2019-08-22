$1.05 EPS Expected for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. EQM Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

NYSE:EQM traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,172. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 501.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 408,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 340,631 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 447,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

