$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

In other Spectrum Brands news, insider David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $16,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 283,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.82. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $92.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

