$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

In other Spectrum Brands news, insider David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $16,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 283,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.82. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $92.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.