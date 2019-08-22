$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $46,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,983 shares of company stock worth $8,659,098. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.48. 77,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.31. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

