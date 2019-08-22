$1.36 EPS Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.45. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.22. 36,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $95.83 and a 52 week high of $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

