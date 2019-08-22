$1.50 EPS Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.39. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

