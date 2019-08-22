$1.50 EPS Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.39. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.