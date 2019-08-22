$1.55 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 36.48%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

VMW traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $147.12. 850,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,647. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

In other news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $799,292,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $387,980,000 after buying an additional 67,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 14.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $214,789,000 after buying an additional 157,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.