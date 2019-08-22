$1.69 Million in Sales Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to report sales of $1.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. vTv Therapeutics reported sales of $3.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $7.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million.

Several analysts have commented on VTVT shares. ValuEngine downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of VTVT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 330,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -3.71.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,212,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,786,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,196,499 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

