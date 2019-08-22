$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

NYSE FL opened at $39.76 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

