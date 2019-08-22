$103.06 Million in Sales Expected for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $103.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the lowest is $102.38 million. Cyberark Software reported sales of $84.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year sales of $421.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.67 million to $423.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $497.78 million, with estimates ranging from $488.00 million to $508.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 22,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 16,936.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 674,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,750. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

