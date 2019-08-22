$104.77 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce sales of $104.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.60 million and the lowest is $99.94 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $105.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $417.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.64 million to $434.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $441.13 million, with estimates ranging from $412.67 million to $466.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,443.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,800. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 861,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 189.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 523,044 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,610. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $19.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

