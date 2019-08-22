1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $4.89. 1347 Property Insurance shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIH. ValuEngine raised 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in 1347 Property Insurance by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

