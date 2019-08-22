1,559 Shares in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $8,587,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of THG stock opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $134.29.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $455,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Kendall Huber sold 23,261 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $2,826,444.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,692. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.