19,600 Shares in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Purchased by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,449,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 2,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,056. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $804.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.