$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $101.45. The stock had a trading volume of 731,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,272,857.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 51.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 84,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 23.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 261,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

