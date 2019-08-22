$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) will post sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.34 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $12.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.53 billion to $12.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,258,000 after acquiring an additional 277,316 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,115,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $86.55. 662,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

