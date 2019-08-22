$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will report sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.94 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $13.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $15.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.84 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $108.03. 975,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,460,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.15.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at $34,120,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,600 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 126.4% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 523.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fiserv by 74.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

