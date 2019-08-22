3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 154.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.64. 9,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,368. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $155.63 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average of $186.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

