3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after acquiring an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in 3M by 20,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,556,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,042,000 after acquiring an additional 90,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,105,000 after acquiring an additional 312,811 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $155.63 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

