3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 48.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 154.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.88. 15,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,368. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $155.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

