$403.26 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will announce sales of $403.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.50 million to $413.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $476.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. 21,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

In other news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun purchased 1,642,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,738,966 shares of company stock worth $5,257,557. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

