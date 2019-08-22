4,400 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Bought by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 175,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121,311 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,507 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

