4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and BitForex. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $36,874.00 and approximately $6,569.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00266061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.01335472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Cobinhood, Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.