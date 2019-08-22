500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.57

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $9.65. 500.com shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of 500.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 500.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 500.com by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 500.com by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

