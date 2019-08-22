$59.36 Million in Sales Expected for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will post $59.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. NCS Multistage posted sales of $62.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year sales of $204.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.22 million to $207.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $236.37 million, with estimates ranging from $219.34 million to $255.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCSM. ValuEngine raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

In other news, CFO Ryan Hummer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,500. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 122.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 140,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 97,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 123.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

